Namibia: Mother, Son Die in Accident in Omusati

A 35-YEAR-OLD woman and her son died an accident involving an unlicensed driver at Olupaka village in the Outapi constituency on Thursday.

The 18-year-old man was arrested shortly after running over three pedestrians who were crossing the Outapi-Ruacana road, inspector Linekela Shikongo of the Namibian Police in the Omusati region told Nampa.

The man had been driving a Toyota sedan without a driver's licence from Outapi to Ruacana when the accident occurred at around 19h48.

"Two of the pedestrians involved died instantly, while the third, Naapopye Beata Naapopye, was seriously injured and taken to the Outapi District Hospital," Shikongo said.

Naapopye (15) was later transferred to the Oshakati Intermediate Hospital.

The deceased have been identified as her aunt, Namutenya Teodensia Shikongo from Oikwa village in the Outapi Constituency, and her one-year-old son, Akwenye Herman Mwatukange.

The next of kin of the deceased have been informed.

The driver of the vehicle will appear in the Outapi Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.

- Nampa