27 August 2018

The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia: Oysters and Mussels in Walvis Area Safe Again

Tagged:

Related Topics

Mussels and oysters from the Walvis Bay area are safe to consume again after recent tests for Diarrhetic Shellfish Poisoning (DSP) were negative.

Earlier this month, oyster and mussel samples from the Walvis Bay aquaculture area were tested for biotoxins during sampling and testing facilitated by the Namibian Standards Institution (NSI) as part of the National Shellfish Sanitation Programme.

The tests indicated that DSP toxins were higher than the permissible level and the Ministry of Fisheries and Marine Resources thus warned the public against consuming shellfish from the area.

A statement issued by the ministry, however, said two recent consecutive re-tests produced negative results and oysters may therefore be harvested for direct consumption.

DSP quantities in mussel samples were also below the maximum permissible levels.

"Therefore, mussel samples collected from beaches in the Walvis Bay area may be safely consumed," it said.

DSP is one of the four recognised symptom types of shellfish poisoning after paralytic shellfish poisoning, neurotoxic shellfish poisoning and amnesic poisoning.

According to the ministry, this syndrome manifests itself as intense diarrhoea and severe abdominal pains, nausea and vomiting.

DSP and its symptoms usually set in within about an hour of ingesting infected shellfish, and last for about one day.

- Nampa

Namibia

Mother, Son Die in Accident in Omusati

A 35-YEAR-OLD woman and her son died an accident involving an unlicensed driver at Olupaka village in the Outapi… Read more »

Read the original article on Namibian.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.