Namibia: Oysters and Mussels in Walvis Area Safe Again

Mussels and oysters from the Walvis Bay area are safe to consume again after recent tests for Diarrhetic Shellfish Poisoning (DSP) were negative.

Earlier this month, oyster and mussel samples from the Walvis Bay aquaculture area were tested for biotoxins during sampling and testing facilitated by the Namibian Standards Institution (NSI) as part of the National Shellfish Sanitation Programme.

The tests indicated that DSP toxins were higher than the permissible level and the Ministry of Fisheries and Marine Resources thus warned the public against consuming shellfish from the area.

A statement issued by the ministry, however, said two recent consecutive re-tests produced negative results and oysters may therefore be harvested for direct consumption.

DSP quantities in mussel samples were also below the maximum permissible levels.

"Therefore, mussel samples collected from beaches in the Walvis Bay area may be safely consumed," it said.

DSP is one of the four recognised symptom types of shellfish poisoning after paralytic shellfish poisoning, neurotoxic shellfish poisoning and amnesic poisoning.

According to the ministry, this syndrome manifests itself as intense diarrhoea and severe abdominal pains, nausea and vomiting.

DSP and its symptoms usually set in within about an hour of ingesting infected shellfish, and last for about one day.

- Nampa