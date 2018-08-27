Africa: Liberia - Former President Sirleaf Signs Book of Condolence of Former UN Secretary General, Kofi Annan

Monrovia — Madam Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, former President of the Republic of Liberia joined many others last Thursday, August 23, 2018 at the Embassy of the Republic of Ghana in Sinkor, Monrovia.

" I'm still here stranded for words this afternoon in offering a tribute for my friend and brother, Kofi Annan. I'm really still battered by the news of his passing. Just a few weeks ago, we were sharing the same stage at the Obama Foundation talking world peace and building state capabilities. The world lost an icon with the heart of gold and Liberia, we lost a true friend," Madam averred last Thursday.

It can be recalled that on the 4th of July 2006, whilst on a 3-day visit to Liberia, Secretary General Annan received the nation's highest honor, the Grand Order of the Knighthood of Pioneer at an investiture ceremony honoring him for the valuable services rendered to the people of Liberia. During the conferring of the honor, former President Sirleaf remarked that the occasion was meant for sober reflection and gratitude. His singular and selfless act of thoughtfulness had given Liberia a rebirth, she said at the event.

In response, SG Annan mentioned that it was imperative that the international community stayed in Liberia and continued the tremendous work it was doing to return Liberia to normalcy. In keeping with that commitment, Liberia significant international goodwill and the presence of UNMIL and other UN organizations throughout her administration.