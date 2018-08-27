Uganda: Kato Lubwama, Wakayima Musoke Survive Road Accident

Former Nansana Municipality Member of Parliament (MP), Mr Wakayima Musoke has Monday sustained injuries in a car accident on the Kampala- Gulu Road.

The former MP and his Democratic Party colleague, Mr Paul Kato Lubwama (Rubaga South) were reportedly travelling to Gulu.

It's not clear where the accident occurred and what caused it.

Pictures that have been shared by Mr Lubwama show Mr Musoke being attended to by medical workers.

The politicians were travelling to Gulu to attend a High Court session where Kyaddondo East MP, Mr Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine's bail application is expected to be heard.

The same court will handle a bail application of 33 people who are accused of stoning President Museveni's motorcade following the Arua by-election chaos recently.

Other suspects are Arua Municipality MP-elect, Mr Kassiano Wadri, Mr Paul Mwiru (Jinja East), Mr Gerald Karuhanga (Ntungamo) and Mr Mike Mabikke (ex Makindye East MP).

All the suspects who are currently on remand at Gulu Central Prison have arrived at Gulu High Court.

The bail application is expected to be handled by Gulu resident judge Stephen Mubiru starting at 9am.

The application cannot be handled by the Chief Magistrates' Court where the treason charges were read out to them last week due to lack of jurisdiction to handle capital offenses.