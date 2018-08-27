Photo: Screenshot

South African Alfred Thorpe says he "woke up to a foot of snow after a windy night in the mountains outside Ceres".

Part of South Africa endured an intense cold front over the weekend.

Disruptive snowfalls were experienced over the mountainous areas of the Cape Winelands, the West Coast and Overberg districts, as well as the southern high ground of the Northern Cape on Saturday night into Sunday morning.

But the cold and rainy conditions are far from over. The South African Weather Service warns that the cold front will continue to cause strong winds, high seas and possible flooding for large parts of the Western Cape before moving over the rest of the country.

Warnings

Gale-force westerly, to south-westerly winds (65-85km/h) are expected between Plettenberg Bay and Port Alfred on Monday.

Meanwhile, high seas with wave heights from 6 to 6.5m are expected between Cape Agulhas and East London, moderating from the west.

Temperatures

Minimum temperatures are expected be cold across most of the country, with very cold conditions over the central interior.

All but four of the country's provinces will see below freezing temperatures, as a total of 13 cities across SA kick the week off on an icy note.

The coldest places in SA will be Sutherland in the Northern Cape, dropping to a below-freezing -6°C - while Kimberley and De Aar and Vryburg will also be well below freezing.

Maximum temperatures are expected to be cool across the western half of the country, as well as the north-eastern parts of the Free State and most of Limpopo.

Most of the central and eastern parts of the country are expected to be warm.

Pretoria is expected to reach a high of 22°C and Johannesburg will see a maximum high of 19°C. Bloemfontein is expected to reach 14°C, after starting the day at -5°C.

Along the coast, Cape Town is expected to reach a high of 13°C, Port Elizabeth a high of 16°C, and Durban a maximum of 18°C.

Anyone in need of emergency services is urged to contact the City of Cape Town's public emergency communication centre on 021 480 7700 or 107 from a landline.

Source: News24