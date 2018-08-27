1. I have asked Secretary of State @SecPompeo to closely study the South Africa land and farm seizures and expropriations and the large scale killing of farmers.

"South African Government is now seizing land from white farmers." @TuckerCarlson @FoxNews... ... .August 2018 (tweet)

2. As I have long been saying, South Africa is a total - and very dangerous - mess. Just watch the evening news (when not talking weather)... .April 2015 (tweet)

3. I really like Nelson Mandela but South Africa is a crime ridden mess that is just waiting to explode - not a good situation for the people!.....December 2013 (tweet).

4. Every penny of the $7 billion going to Africa as per Obama will be stolen - corruption is rampant!...July 2013 (tweet).

5. Why are we sending thousands of ill-trained soldiers into Ebola infested areas of Africa! Bring the plague back to U.S.? Obama is so stupid... .September 2014 (tweet).

6. We should be concerned about the American worker & invest here. Not grant amnesty to illegals or waste $7B in Africa... ..July 2013 (tweet).

7. How dumb is our president to send thousands of poorly trained and ill-equipped soldiers over to West Africa to fight Ebola. Stop all flights... October 2014 (tweet).

8. Can you believe that the corrupt and pathetic South Africa police force has yet to arrest the sign language guy. Such danger-give 10 years!......December 2013 (tweet).

9. "Why are we having all these people from shithole countries come here?" Trump reportedly asked during a meeting with Congress members at the White House. The topic was immigrants entering the US from El Salvador, Haiti, and countries on the African continent. (address)

10. "@therealTMac11: @florianooke @Toxmaster @NRA The Elephants in Zimbabwe are so abundant that they are devastating the National Forest."... May 2015 (tweet).

11. In September 2017, he mispronounced Namibia as Nambia during a UN General Assembly address with African leaders. He repeated the mistake during the same address, saying "Nambia's (sic) health system is increasingly self-sufficient", (address)