Civil Society Education Coalition (CSEC) says Malawi primary school education which is branded as free is not at all free.

This follows CSEC study which has revealed that learners are denied access after failing to contribute K300 to schools.

The study has shown that learners are denied access from writing examinations.

Presenting the findings, CSEC Executive Director Benedicto Kondowe says the learners are further refused to access examination reports.

"The development poses education access limitations even for basic education to learners," said Kondowe.

He said it is sad that the school authorities demand K1,000 from learners for typing and printing of assessment books.

CSEC Executive Director has since recommended to Malawi Government on the need to review education development financing mechanism in order to identify developing and and additional funding strategy that would be achievable and sustainable.

Kondowe has further requested private sector to pay taxes where they make profits and refuse to accept tax holiday.

Free Primary Education was introduced in 1994. The enrolment immediately jumped from 1,895,423 to 2,860, 819 learners.

Parliamentary committee on education deputy chairperson, Vincent Ng'ambi has since commended CSEC for the study saying they will take up the issue with relevant authorities.

Ng'ambi said the study is an eye opener to the Members of Parliament.