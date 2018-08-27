Liberia: LISCR Edge Out Srimex FC to Win 2018 Super Cup

LISCR FC celebrate their 2016/2017 double championship and Super Cup victory (Image: LISCR FC)

Liberia Football Association (LFA) defending champions LISCR FC over the weekend started the new league season in star after clinching the 2018 Super Cup title with a 3-0 win against Srimex FC at the Antoinette Tubman Stadium (ATS).

A goal each from Mark Paye, Prince Urey and Sheku Sheriff in the second half sealed the victory for the 'Shipping Boys' to win their third Super Cup title. The match was a repeat of last season's FA Cup final in which LISCR defeated Srimex, formerly ELWA United.

Srimex FC were paired against LISCR for the Super Cup as finalists of last season FA Cup after LISCR won both championship and FA Cup.

The Shipping Boys used their weekend triumph to celebrate their double championship trophies that were presented to them over the weekend.

In another development, LFA over the weekend presented awards to individual players of the 2017 National Championship League.

The awards presented to winners in different categories on Saturday, August 25, 2018, at the ATS to mark the official closing of the 2017 National League.

First Division winners include Van Dave Harmon, BYC, Highest Goal Scorer; Emmanuel Tarpeh, LISCR FC, Best Defender; Terrance Tisdell, who is currently in Portugal, Most Valuable Player (MVP); Tommy Songo, LISCR FC, Best Goalkeeper; and Tapha Manneh, LISCR FC, Best Coach.

In the Second Division, NPA's George Dauda won the Highest Goal Scorer award, while BYC-II's Kortu Brown, Julius Quellie, Stephen Momo, and Jerry Vah were named best defender, MVP, best Coach and best goalkeeper, respectively.

In the women's football category, Bernice Willie of Senior Pro won the Highest Goal Scorer Award, Margaret Stewart, also of Senior Pro was named best defender. Earth Angels' Kebbeh Lamin, Jenkins Doe and Massa Konneh were named MVP, best coach and best goalkeeper, respectively.

In the Third Division, PAGS FC bagged four of the five awards. Striker Mark Karley won the highest goal scorer award; Moses Quaye, best defender; Samuel K Momo, best coach; and Tarnue Pewee, best goalkeeper. Bristol FC's Prince Gbogar was named MVP.

Four referees including George S. Rogers, Jr, Morris Allison, Sylvina Gernett, and Washington Dolo were recognized as best referees in the First, Second, Women's and Third Divisions respectively.

Authors

Anthony Kokoi