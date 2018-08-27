Liberia: Ja'neh Mulling Voluntary Resignation to Avoid Impeachment?

Associate Justice Kabineh Ja'neh

The Daily Observer has reliably learnt that embattled Associate Justice Kabineh Ja'neh, against who lawmakers from the Lower House have set up a judicial panel to probe allegations of corruption, is reportedly mulling the option of voluntary resignation before impeachment proceedings are initiated against him.

Counselor Ja'neh was appointed as Associate Justice of the Supreme Court in 2006 by former President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf.

According to a staff (name withheld) of Ja'neh's office, for days the Justice has been seen packing most of his belonging at the High Court, something which, according to court staffers, he has never been seen doing before.

"The pending impeachment proceedings in recent days have put the entire Judiciary in disrepute, thereby affecting the honor and integrity of its justices, judges, officials and rank-and-file personnel. This is why Ja'neh is considering resigning to ensure the dignity of the High Court is restored," a Court staffer clarified.

The Judicial worker however did not say exactly when Ja'neh is expected to submit his letter of resignation to President George Weah to avoid being impeached by the Upper House for proved misconduct, abuse of public office, wanton abuse of judicial discretion, fraud, misuse of power and corruption as charged by the legislators.

The source further said there have been ongoing negotiations between the government and some Muslim leaders to nominate a replacement for Justice Ja'neh.

The House Judiciary Committee has adopted rules and procedures of impeachment against Ja'neh, accusing the Justice of a range of crimes and throwing the future of the Supreme Court bench into a state of uncertainty.

Approved on Friday, the rules and procedures of impeachment recommend that an immediate investigation into the activities of Justice Ja'neh consistent with the evidence provided, cause to be held a full hearing of the matter to afford him due process and thereafter seek the appropriate motion; and order the casting of the necessary votes to have Justice Ja'neh duly ousted, ejected and impeached as in keeping with the rules and procedures of impeachment.

The Articles of Impeachment from the House's Committee will be submitted for voting by all members of the House of Representatives. One-third vote of all the members would be sufficient to transmit the Articles of Impeachment to the Senate for trial.

The petition was filed by Montserrado County Representatives Thomas P. Fallah of District #5 and Acarous M. Gray of District #8, Montserrado County.

So far, public statements from lawyers and judicial actors appear to urge the House of Representatives to forthwith file the impeachment complaint against Ja'neh before the Senate so he can have his "day in court" to answer to charges of impropriety levied against him.

Authors

Abednego Davis