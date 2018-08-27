Liberia: Kemayah to Replace Lewis Brown At the UN?

Ambassador Brown being recalled by Pres. Weah.

Foreign Minister Gbehzohngar R. Findley, acting upon the directive of President George Weah, has written Liberia's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Lewis Brown, recalling him from duty with immediate effect.

In the letter to Ambassador Brown, Minister Findley wrote: "I present my compliment and have been directed by the President of Liberia, H.E. George Manneh Weah, to have you recalled from the position with immediate effect."

He went further to imperatively tell Brown to provide names of his family members for the purpose of providing air tickets and shipment of his "Personal effects" to take leave of the Secretary General of the United Nations immediately.

According to the letter, Ambassador Brown was informed that the Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs will tell him about his return to Liberia.

The letter, however, did not state who replaces Ambassador Brown, but information has trended on social media that Deputy Foreign Minister for Administration, Maxwell Saah Kemayah, is being named to replace the articulate diplomat.

Lewis Brown was designated by former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf in 2016, after serving for four years as Minister of Information.

Although it is not clear what sparked the decision to change Lewis Brown, Article 56 (a) of the Liberian Constitution states that all appointed officials of government shall serve by the will and pleasure of the President.

Brown has had long service in government, dating back to the days of former President Charles Taylor to the Ellen Johnson Sirleaf Administration.

He was a member of the National Patriotic Party (NPP) prior to the conduct of the 2011 presidential and legislative elections that brought Madam Ellen Johnson Sirleaf to power for the second term.

Brown crossed over to Sirleaf in that election year, and contested the senatorial post of Montserrado County but was defeated by Geraldine Doe-Sheriff.

President Sirleaf then appointed him as Minister of Information, Cultural Affairs and Tourism where he served from 2012 to 2016.

Upon turning over to Eugene Nagbe by presidential appointment, Brown was appointed as Permanent Representative of Liberia to the United Nations.

But observers have expressed troubling concerns over news (unconfirmed) that a highly qualified individual is being recalled from the UN at the time when President Weah is making his debut appearance before that world body, only to be replaced by an individual of lesser experience.

According to a well known lawyer (name with held) Brown's suggested replacement, Dee Maxwell Kemayan, is a most improper fit for the job as compared to the individual he is being named to replace. The lawyer noted that the highly inexperienced Kemayan is being named to serve at a time when the country does not have an accredited representative to Washington D.C.

Authors

Joaquin M. Sendolo