Liberia: Barrolle Sports Association President Resigns

Outgoing president of Mighty Barrole, Eugene Nagbe

Information Minister Eugene Nagbe has resigned his post as president of Barrolle Sports Association. Nagbe's decision followed lengthy discussions with members of the Barrolle board of directors.

In his letter of resignation, dated August 21, 2018, Min. Nagbe said, "this decision is in keeping with discussions with members of the Board of Directors geared at enhancing efforts to reform, and inject new dynamism within the association."

"I am grateful for having had the opportunity to serve this noble organization, and I offer to continue my support in the best interest of the association," he said.

Min. Nagbe was named to the Barrolle presidency in May 2016, by the board of directors chaired by the late Cllr. Theophilus C. Gould. Prior to his appointment as president of the association, he served as secretary general of the association for four years.

Following his appointment in 2016, Min. Nagbe said one of his tasks was to have a plan of action that will put the Mighty Barrolle Football Club back to the top tier of the Liberian national league, which was successful with the 'Rollers' securing promotion to the First Division League.

Unfortunately, the Rollers could not remain in the First Division after they were relegated following a protest ruling.

It can be recalled that, on July 20, 2017, LPRC Oilers filed a complaint against FC Fassell for fielding an ineligible player in two matches.

According to the complaint, the Soccer Missionaries fielded central defender Alvin McConnell, who received a straight red card against Nimba United on April 23, 2017, at the North Star Stadium, and should have missed the next three games, but only missed a single.

Following the ruling, released on September 9, 2017, LPRC Oilers moved a step above their previous position to the 9th place, replacing Barrolle that dropped one step below in the relegation zone and were relegated to the second division along with rivals Invincible Eleven and ELWA United, now Srimex FC.

Barrolle later filed a complaint against LPRC Oilers, but the Liberia Football Association through its Disciplinary Committee recently ruled in favor of Oilers. In its ruling, the committee said Oilers did not violate any rules and regulations of the football house and as such the result of the match played July 24, 2017, stands. Meaning, Barrolle will play in the Second Division of the new league season. They have been placed in Group A along with PAGS FC, JAI FC, M.B. Angels FC, Bea Mountain FC, Gardnerville FC, and Junior Pro FC.

Authors

Anthony Kokoi