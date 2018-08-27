Liberia: Lta Gets New Commissioner, Others Appointed to Different Positions

Zotawon Titus previously served in government as Acting Post and Telecom Minister.

President George Weah has appointed Zotawon David Titus as one of Liberia's Telecommunication Authority's (LTA) new commissioners, a release from the Executive Mansion said on Wednesday, August 22, 2018.

According to the release, President Weah appointed Mr. Titus to help in the implementation of the government's "Pro-poor Agenda" as member of the Board of Commissioners responsible to regulate the country's telecommunication operations.

Titus' preferment by President Weah has received welcome commendations from not only his (Titus') associates, but others whose wish at all times has been for the telecommunication regulatory body to have a strong Board of Commissioners focused in ensuring the public is served by GSM and other telecom entities very well.

In addition to Titus' appointment, President Weah also made additional appointments in government, affecting the Center for Agriculture Research Institute (CARI) and Liberia Water and Sewer Corporation (LWSC).

Those appointed, in addition to Titus, are Dr. C. Roland Massaquoi, representative on the Board, CARI, Francis O. Nyeekpee, member, representing the Private Sector on the Board of Directors for Bong Technical College.

Others appointed are J. Samuel B. Kplaiwu, representing the Civil Society on the Board of Directors of the LWSC (Liberia Water and Sewer Corporation), Attorney Marzer A. Jarbar, Deputy Managing Director/Sales and Marketing at LWSC, Attorney P. Adelyne Cooper, Director General, Liberia Intellectual Property (LIPO), and Zaza Y. Quaqua, Registrar General.

As provided for by law, these appointments are subject to confirmation by the Senate where applicable.

As a newly appointed commissioner of the LTA, Titus is a seasoned public sector professional and practitioner with over 10 years of experience. He has played strategic leadership role in the telecommunication sector of Liberia.

Recently appointed as Acting Commissioner of LTA, with responsibilities over International Gateway Services, Mr. Titus has regulatory oversight over top level domains, cyber security and voice traffic.

Prior to his appointment as Acting Commissioner, he served as Deputy Minister in charge of ICT Policy at the Ministry of Posts and Telecommunications and also served as Assistant Minister for Telecommunications.

He also served as a Special Assistant to the minister. Titus also acquired specialized skills in policy making and regulatory affairs from the United States Telecommunication Training Institute, a global training provider in Washington, DC.

He is theoretically grounded in Public Policy, a discipline in which he earned his Master's degree from the Flinders University in South Australia. He earned B.Sc. degree in Economics, and Sociology from the University of Liberia.

Titus is a skillful technocrat in contextualizing global policy and regulatory trend to national context.

Over the last decade, he represented Liberia at international conferences, effectively chairing ECOWAS Conferences of ICT experts and ministers with favorable outcomes.

He has published papers on various policy issues on Liberia, while distinguishing himself as an accomplished public sector professional, rising from a lowly beginning as a private security guard, a volunteer community school teacher, a freelance journalist and a political activist.

Authors

David S. Menjor