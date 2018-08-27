Africa: Equatorial Guinea's Presidency Bans MPs From Travelling Abroad

Parliamentarians in Equatorial Guinea cannot travel without express permission by Vice-President Teodorin Nguema Obiang, the son of the president. The official notice stated that the directive is "on the grounds of national interest".

The presidential directive, dated 27 July, which bans Equatorial Guinea's members of parliament from travelling, states that they must first submit a travel request to the head of the National Assembly or the Senate. This request will then need to meet "with the agreement of the vice president", who also happens to be the president's son. The reasons given for this directive is that it is in the "national interest".

According to AFP, the move is linked to an attempted coup that took place in December, the details of which were announced by the government of Equatorial Guinea in January. The authorities say the operation involved a group of men from Chad, the Central African Republic (CAR) and Sudan, but some of the ringleaders were civil servants who had travelled to Europe in late 2017.

The travel ban has already affected civil servants due to the crackdown on any individuals possibly linked to the coup. This situation is not new, however, as President Teodoro Obiang Nguema, who came into power in a coup in 1979, has been waging a war against people he claims are plotting to overthrow him throughout his presidency. As a result, many individuals have been incarcerated as political prisoners.

Read: Equatorial Guinea: Education ministry bans pregnant school girls from continuing with studies

This latest coup attempt prompted the government to strive towards dialogue and political interaction in order to foster peace and corporation. The opposition has used the need for their participation in this dialogue as a bargaining tool to get prisoners released. This has proven effective - last month the government announced an amnesty for all political prisoners and opposition figures banned from political activity in that West African nation.

News 24 quoted the presidential decree, which said, "I grant total amnesty to all citizens condemned by the courts for political offences in the exercise of their activity, serving or not serving their sentence." The amnesty "must allow wide participation of all political actors" and guarantee "security" for those taking part in talks with international observers present. It will also be granted to people "deprived of their liberty or prevented from exercising their political rights", the decree said.

So far, five political parties have stated a willingness to take part in the national dialogue if indeed their security is ensured.