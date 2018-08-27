Ethiopian PM Commends China's Support to Ethiopia's Human Development

Ahmed made the remarks during a scholarship awarding ceremony late on Friday, in which some 220 Ethiopians win scholarships to study in China's major higher education institutions in masters and PhD programs.

"As we all know China is a very good partner for Ethiopia and they are supporting us in human capital development, which is a priority for my government," Ahmed said, adding that "I would like to thank you (Chinese government) for all what you have done for our country."

Ethiopia is the biggest beneficiary of the human resources cooperation under China-aid framework globally. By the end of 2017, the Chinese government has trained 5,655 participants of different professions for Ethiopia under the framework, covering over 20 fields that include education, health and medical services, agriculture, tourism, manufacturing industries, public administration, business management, urban development and poverty reduction, according to figures from the Chinese Embassy in Ethiopia.

Ahmed, who noted that Ethiopia was able to send more than 1,000 students to study in China this year alone, also called for further strengthening the support from China's government in Ethiopia's human development endeavors.

"Nothing is impossible. Especially for Ethiopia and China, the sky is the limit," Ahmed said.

"We can go far to develop next generation to take responsibility and to work for their country," he added.

The premier also called on Ethiopians who are set to embark on their education in major Chinese universities to learn "China's experience and wisdom" in the development and other sectors so as to help Ethiopia's ambitions in economic growth.

Ahmed further urged Ethiopian scholarship winners to serve as connecting bridges between Ethiopia and China in strengthening ties after coming back from their studies.

The 220 recipients, who are drawn from 40 Ethiopian federal and regional government academic institutions and industries, will pursue graduate studies in Chinese universities both in social and natural science disciplines, it was noted.

While 54 of the recipients are set to pursue their doctoral studies, the remaining 166 will study their masters, it was indicated.

Tan Jian, China's Ambassador to Ethiopia, also reiterated during the awarding ceremony China's belief that "investing in people through education is the best investment."

Tan, who vowed to deepen the two countries' ties in human resources development, further said that "We developing countries have human resources potential in abundance and the thing is how to exploit this bonanza."