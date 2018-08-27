27 August 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Dear President Ramaphosa and Minister Sisulu, Make the Public Case for Land Reform - Internationally

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis By J Brooks Spector

In keeping with our occasional roster of open letters to powerful figures in times of political stress, here is our letter to President Cyril Ramaphosa and Dirco Minister Lindiwe Sisulu about turning the bitter lemon of Donald Trump's bizarre tweet about South Africa into some much tastier lemonade.

Dear President Ramaphosa; Dear Minister Sisulu;

At this particular moment, along with many others, I believe you deserve congratulations for responding so appropriately to that wildly, grossly inaccurate tweet that recently came from American President Trump's twitter stream about conditions in South Africa.

Further, I must commend you for realising that Donald Trump's ridiculous comments were really meant as some kind of red meat tossed out to feed his most committed American followers, rather than being any sort of an actual, thoughtful statement on American foreign policy or the conditions in a friendly nation. Sadly, the deplorable idea that white people are being besieged by black and brown people, both in America and around the world, runs deep in the fabric of the administration of Donald Trump. That is a challenge for all...

South Africa

Hosting UK Prime Minister for the First Time Since 2011

For the first time since 2011, a sitting United Kingdom prime minister will visit South Africa in a bid to strengthen… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.