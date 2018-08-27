analysis

In keeping with our occasional roster of open letters to powerful figures in times of political stress, here is our letter to President Cyril Ramaphosa and Dirco Minister Lindiwe Sisulu about turning the bitter lemon of Donald Trump's bizarre tweet about South Africa into some much tastier lemonade.

Dear President Ramaphosa; Dear Minister Sisulu;

At this particular moment, along with many others, I believe you deserve congratulations for responding so appropriately to that wildly, grossly inaccurate tweet that recently came from American President Trump's twitter stream about conditions in South Africa.

Further, I must commend you for realising that Donald Trump's ridiculous comments were really meant as some kind of red meat tossed out to feed his most committed American followers, rather than being any sort of an actual, thoughtful statement on American foreign policy or the conditions in a friendly nation. Sadly, the deplorable idea that white people are being besieged by black and brown people, both in America and around the world, runs deep in the fabric of the administration of Donald Trump. That is a challenge for all...