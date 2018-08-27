There is a new kid on the block in Durban.

On Saturday in his Currie Cup debut against the Blue Bulls, 20-year-old Aphelele Fassi came off the bench and onto the Kings Park turf with about 20 minutes remaining in the match.

Just three minutes later, Fassi was diving over the try line and celebrating his first score in Currie Cup rugby when he pounced on an error from Bulls flyhalf Manie Libbok.

The tall, lanky speedster thought he had scored a second just a few minutes later, but the TMO ruled that he had received a forward pass.

Either way, it was a debut to remember for the King William's Town-born finisher.

"He's a special kid and very talented," coach Robert du Preez said of Fassi, who matriculated from Dale College, said.

"We play him on the wing and he is actually a fullback. It's great to have a guy like that in your set-up, but he has to keep working hard.

"Hopefully he will get a start soon. I'm not concerned about starting him at all ... he can start any time."

The Sharks ran out 26-10 winners in their season-opener, and Du Preez was pleased with what he saw.

"I'm very pleased with the defence. I thought that was outstanding and that showed the attitude of the players," he said.

"It's such a short competition that you have to win all of your matches at home.

"We've got to be accurate in every game, so preparation is important."

The Sharks are in action again on Saturday when they take on the Free State Cheetahs in Bloemfontein.

Source: Sport24