26 August 2018

Government of South Africa (Pretoria)

South Africa: Presidency On Postponement of the Gender-Based Violence Summit

The Gender-Based Violence and Femicide Summit which was scheduled to take place on Friday, 31 August 2018, has been postponed to 1 and 2 November 2018.

The Presidency has received and accepted requests to broaden attendance at the Summit, to include amongst others traditional leadership, the artistic sector and other civil society groups.

Inevitably such an approach will foster greater inclusivity and forge a sense of common purpose in addressing the scourge of Gender-Based Violence and Femicide.

