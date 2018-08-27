26 August 2018

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: Weak Sudanese Pound Strains Labour to Clear El Gedaref's Agricultural Crops

Tagged:

Related Topics

El Gedaref — The farmers in Sudan's El Gedaref state have complained about a lack of manpower to clear their agricultural crops.

They have pointed out that a worker's daily wage has amounted to SDG 170 (*$6) and the clearing of an acre to SDG 300 ($10.65).

An added challenge is the reluctance of Ethiopian workers to work due to the lower exchange rate of the Sudanese Pound (SDG) against the Ethiopian Birr (ETB). They also pointed to the reduction of their quotas of diesel amid lack of pesticides.

Fuel deficit

In early August, MPs and farmers estimated the deficit in diesel for agriculture in Sudan's El Gedaref state at more than 80,000 barrels, equivalent to more than 50 per cent of the actual need for the agricultural season.

Mubarak El Nur, an independent MP representing El Fashaga locality in El Gedaref state, told Radio Dabanga that by the beginning of this month, most of the senior and small farmers had not received the second instalment of diesel for agriculture.

He warned of the failure of the current agricultural season because of the lack of sufficient diesel.

He said that the fuel crisis has already led to the failure to cultivate two thirds of the area suitable for agriculture in El Gedaref estimated at eight million acres.

* Based on the indicative US Dollar rate quoted by the Central Bank of Sudan (CboS)

Sudan

Uap Half Year Profit Down 61pc On S. Sudan Woes, Retrenchment Costs

UAP has announced a Sh190 million profit for the first six months of 2018, a 61 percent decline compared to Sh496… Read more »

Read the original article on Radio Dabanga.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.