24 August 2018

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea: President Isaias Met and Held Talks With German Minister

Asmara — President Isaias Afwerki today met and held talks with the German Minister of Economic Cooperation and Development Mr. Gerd Muller at Adi-Halo.

At the meeting, President Isaias Afwerki briefed Mr. Gerd Muller on the peace and friendship accord reached between Eritrea and Ethiopia and the opportunity the two countries will have to integrate their human and material resources for the benefit of the people of the two countries.

Mr. Muller on his part said that the objective of his visit to Eritrea is to convey message of congratulations for the peace agreement signed between Eritrea and Ethiopia and that the new era of relationship will have important contribution in the development of cooperation and stability in the region.

Mr. Muller also expressed his country's readiness for positive engagement in the region.

The German Minister of Economic Cooperation and Development also met and held talks on 23 August with the Eritrean Foreign Minister Osman Saleh on the development of bilateral relations and other issues of interest to both countries.

Mr. Muller also praised the joint declaration of cooperation signed between Eritrea and Somalia and expressed expectation that the new political scenario in the Horn of Africa will have significant influence in the effort Eritrea is exerting in the implementation of its development programs.

Minister Gerd Muller upon departure concluding one day visit to Eritrea said that he will conduct similar visits to Ethiopia and other African countries.

