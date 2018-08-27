Rwanda Inks Deal to Access Italian Skies

East African country Rwanda penned down a bilateral air transport agreement with European nation Italy, giving the two countries access to each other's skies. It was Rwanda's 78th air service agreement as it seeks to gain competitive space in the aviation sector. 59 per cent of the air service agreements signed by the African country involves fellow African nations.

Open skies agreements have been encouraged especially in the African continent for the development of the industry and robust growth of economies. It enhances effective transportation of goods and people to and from designated destinations with limited inconvenience. The aviation sector in Africa is still lagging behind in the global market due to poor infrastructure and poor connectivity. High ticket prices and low passenger volumes have hindered its growth but necessary changes are being made to make it better.

RwandAir will carry out its commercial flights to Italy as it seeks to increase its footprint in Europe. Cross-continental flights are essential for the tourism sector as well that has fattened the Government's pocket. It will improve the level of operations for RwandAir who has not made a major impact regionally with Kenya Airways and Ethiopian Airlines competing for the major share in the industry.

Rwanda's national carrier had plans to expand its operations in Europe as well as Africa, Asia and North America. It is a move Rwanda sees will ease its exports to the nation and spur business opportunities. The gesture seeks to lure investors into the industry to grow the sector and develop the nation's economy.

Rwanda's aviation sector has developed over the years and is poised for better performance. Despite the prevalent challenges, it has remained strong to prove its relevance domestically. The Government aims at offering world-class services and safety to keep the industry alive. President Paul Kagame has hailed the transformation of the industry to shape the country's economy.