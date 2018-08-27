Eritreans and Ethiopians Rally in Support of Peace Accord

Asmara — Eritrean and Ethiopians residing in Jeddah and Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Doha, Qatar as well as Kuwait have jointly expressed support of the joint declaration of peace and friendship agreement signed by Eritrea and Ethiopia on 9 July in Asmara.

At the rally held in Jeddah in which a number of nationals of the two countries took part, the Eritrean Consul, Mr. Abdurahman Osman and the representative of the Ethiopian Consulate, Mr. Sultan Ibrahim indicated that the peace and friendship agreement signed by the two countries will have significant contribution in ensuring sustainable development of the two countries in particular and that of the region in general.

In the same vein, at the rally the nationals of the two countries conducted in Riyadh they expressed support of the joint declaration of peace and friendship signed by the leaders of Eritrea and Ethiopia.

Speaking at the event, the Eritrean Ambassador to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Mr. Mohammed-Omar Mahmud said that the bold initiative taken by President Isaias and Prime Minister Dr. Abiy Ahmed to reinstate peace and friendship between the two countries will have huge impact in ensuring peace and stability not only between the two countries but also in the region.

In related news, Eritreans and Ethiopians in Doha, Qatar, held joint rally on 17 August in support of the peace deal.

Speaking at the occasion, the Ambassadors of Eritrea and Ethiopia, Mr. Ali Ibrahim and Metasebia Taddese indicated that the rally the nationals of the two countries conducted is part of the joyful events that has been demonstrated in the cities of Eritrea and Ethiopia.

Eritreans and Ethiopians in Kuwait also held joint rally in support of the peace deal.

At the peace rally in which the Ambassadors of South Sudan, Kenya and Algeria were present, the charge d'Affairs of Eritrea and Ethiopia, Mr. Simon Teklesenbet and Mr. Awel Ali Jarso congratulated the peoples of the two countries on the historic peace and friendship deal signed by the two countries.