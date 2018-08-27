27 August 2018

Uganda: Archbishop Lwanga Asks Government to Release of Political Prisoners

By Sadat Mbogo

Mpigi — The Archbishop of Kampala Archdiocese, Dr Cyprian Kizito Lwanga has asked the government to release all Opposition politicians and their supporters who were arrested and imprisoned before and after the Arua Municipality by-election chaos.

The prelate says the move will "restore peace and address the issue of human rights crisis" in the country.

"I suggest to our good government that you release all political prisoners especially those who were arrested during the last two months to declare and restore peace in our country," Archbishop Lwanga said. "The known and unknown mistakes were made but please release them to improve stability and public trust. There are very many people in custody; let all of them be forgiven and released."

He said: "I call on the government to free our brothers and sisters immediately and to stop acts of torture and arbitrary detention of independent thinkers who criticise the government through peaceful means. All these acts tarnish the image of a nation whose motto is For God and My Country. If you want to arrest, do so in harmony, charge and prosecute them but without torturing them."

Archbishop Lwanga was preaching during Our Lady of Assumption Day celebrations at Mitala-Maria Parish Vicariate headquarters, Buwama Town Council in Mpigi District, on Sunday.

He asked Ugandans to be agents of peace by praying and working for peace and truth at all levels from families to the top organs in the country.

"We [Inter-Religious Council] are still pushing for a national dialogue if we need sustainable peace and security. On that note, therefore, I beg all Ugandans to forgive those who hurt you as we strive for a dialogue," he said.

The Archbishop wedded 15 couples and warned couples against domestic violence caused by adultery, poverty, dishonesty, alcoholism among other sins.

"Build faith, respect and love for your spouses and children. Be happy always to make your marriages last", he said.

