Liberia: Profiling Deputy LIS Boss-Designate

President Dr. George Manneh Weah recently nominated Madam Abigail Wisseh as Deputy Commissioner for Operations at Liberia Immigration Service (LIS).

But who is Abigail Wisseh?Born February 23, 1983, Ms. Wisseh is a vigilant law enforcement officer with 11years of working experience with the Liberia Immigration Service.

She understands the contemporary cultural, social and security realities of Liberia, as well as being a team member who can help in analyzing problems and formulating alternative solutions along with others.

Madam Wisseh holds Certificate in Trainers for Customs and Border Operators; BPA in Public Administration; Certificate in Leadership Training; Certificate in Responsible Leadership and Ethics (Preventing Corruption); Certificate in Inspirational, Trustworthy Leaders (The Power of Character); Certificate of Appreciation in Law Enforcement as Career; Certificate of honor and certificate in Report Writing.

She also holds certificate in Basic Security Features, Document Examination, Profiling, Human Trafficking & Fingerprint Recognition Training; Advanced Certificate in Training of Trainers Course; Certificate in Document Fraud; Advanced Certificate in Basic Immigration Courses; Diploma in Driving;

Certificate in Computer Training; High School Diploma/WAEC Certificate and Guardia di Finanza Specialization Training School, among others.

She also attended the Ghana Immigration Training School and obtained a certificate.

Ms. Wisseh is a 2002/2003 graduate of St. Michael Catholic High School where she obtained a diploma and WAEC certificate.

Currently, Ms. Wisseh is the Deputy Chief of Operations/Liberia Immigration Service where she reports directly through the Director of the Detachment to the office of the Senior Inspector on the daily operations at the airport.

As Deputy Chief of Operations, Ms. Wisseh ensures efficiency & effectiveness of officers assigned at the Detachment; regulate & monitor the processing of passengers travelling in & out of the country on a daily basis and carry on other functions as mandated by the Director.

From September 2015 - May 2017, she served as Special Assistant to the Director/RIA Detachment/Liberia Immigration Service where she was managing & distributing information in the Detachment; taking memos and maintaining files; sending and receiving correspondences; filing & data entry, among others.

From May 2015 - September 2015, she also served as acting Deputy Chief of Operations/Liberia Immigration Service.

Also from June 5, 2012 - May 20, 2015, she served as Secretary/Deputy Commissioner for Naturalization Liberia Immigration Service.

The new LIS Deputy Commissioner for Operations attended a seminar on airport comprehensive management for Liberia held in Fuzhou, the People's Republic of China in 2017.