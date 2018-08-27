The body parts of a woman said to have been killed by a crocodile in Lake Victoria last week have been recovered.

Ms Regina Atieno's head and internal organs were recovered separately on Sunday evening along Dunga beach by Kenya Wildlife Services (KWS) officers in Kisumu and locals who have been looking for her since she went missing on Thursday night.

The mother of five had gone to fetch water from the lake for bathing at around 8pm when the reptile dragged her into the water in front of her 16-year-old daughter who had accompanied her.

She lived a few meters from the shores of Lake Victoria where she was attacked.

SCREAMS

"My daughter who had accompanied her to the lake to fetch water for bathing said something dragged her into the water. She screamed twice but the animal had gone with her by the time we arrived," said a saddened and distraught Mr Evans Odhiambo, the woman's husband.

The woman's head was found about 500 meters from where the crocodile attacked her while the internal organs were found stuck in water hyacinth about 50 meters from the scene of the attack.

On the night the incident, Mr Odhiambo and his son managed to recover the bucket she was carrying and one of the sandals she was wearing but had to abandon the search for her until the following day due to low visibility and heavy rains that were pounding the area.

HIPPO ATTACK

The incident happened several hours after a fisherman who had survived a crocodile attack about a year ago was killed by a hippo at Usoma beach, which is about three kilometres from Dunga beach.

Following the rise of animal attacks, Kisumu Central OCPD Meshack Kiptum warned resident living along the lake against going out at night.

"Wild animals are not friendly like many people think. Those living around the lake should now be very careful and parents should avoid taking their children into the water.

"The residents should also stay indoors at night to avoid being victims of the wild animals," warned Mr Kiptum.