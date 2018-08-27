Gulu High Court has granted bail to Kyaddondo East MP, Mr Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine and his 12 co-accused colleagues who facing treason charges.

Court that was presided over by Justice Stephen Mubiru also granted bail to Arua Municipality MP-elect, Mr Kassiano Wadri , Jinja East MP, Mr Paul Mwiru, Ntungamo Municipality MP, Mr Gerald Karuhanga and a host of other political activists.

There are two stand-by ambulances from IHK and Parliament that are expected to transport the suspects- who were tortured in detention- to receive specialised treatment.

Mr Wadri is, however, not allowed to go to Arua Municipality in the next three months, unless cleared by court, according to Justice Mubiru.

Outside court, dozens of people are celebrating as the suspects go through the bail procedures before leaving court.