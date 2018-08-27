22 August 2018

Ghana: U.S.-Ghana Cyber Study Visit

Washington — Senior representatives from the United States and Ghana participated in a U.S.-Ghana Cyber Study visit to facilitate stronger bilateral cooperation on cyber issues, including building government capacity to address emerging challenges and shared threats.

The visit covered key cyber and Internet policy topics, such as improving cybersecurity, including the protection of critical infrastructure and combating cybercrime. The delegation received an official tour of the National Cybersecurity Communications and Integration Center. Additional discussions with non-governmental organizations and the private sector emphasized the benefits of public-private partnership on cyber policy.

The visit was conducted as part of the Security Governance Initiative, a partnership between the United States and Ghana that seeks to enable Ghana to develop and enhance policies, systems, and processes to more efficiently and responsibly deliver security and justice to their citizens.

Mr. Robert Strayer, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Cyber and International Communications and Information Policy at the U.S. Department of State, led the U.S. government interagency delegation, which also included representatives from the Department of State, Department of Justice, Department of Commerce, Department of Homeland Security, the Federal Reserve, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. The Honorable Minister for Communications, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, led the Ghanaian delegation, which also included representatives from the National Communications Authority and the Bureau of National Communications.

For updates on U.S. cyber and Internet policy, follow the Economic and Business Affairs Bureau at @StateCIP or the State Department's Office of the Coordinator for Cyber Issues at @State_Cyber on Twitter. Please send interview requests to SCCI_Press@state.gov and EB-A-PD-Clearances@state.gov.

For updates on Ghanaian cyber and internet policy, visit the National Cyber Security Centre at the Ministry of Communication at www.cybersecurity.gov.gh and contact info@cybersecurity.gov.gh.

