24 August 2018

Government of Ghana (Accra)

Ghana: Organizing for Ghana Holds Delegates Conference

Mr Augustus Obuadum Tanoh, a leading member the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has urged Ghanaians to embrace the concept of a transparent, open and functional democracy, and to promote confidence in the country's governance institutions.

Mr Tanoh also called on Ghanaians to resist the unjust appropriation of public wealth and to imbibe and cultivate the virtues of honesty, sacrifice and volunteerism.

Furthermore, he said, merit, dedicated principled service and ability should not be sacrificed at the altar of sycophancy and cronyism, adding that Ghanaians should contribute to national development by rejecting the politics of insults and encouraging politics that was based on critical national issues.

He was addressing a National Delegates Conference dubbed: Organizing for Ghana (OFG) at Dodowa on Saturday.

60 delegates of the 11 founding groups attended the Conference, which aimed to promote values, ideology and democratic organization through the OFG platform.

Source: ISD (G.D. Zaney, Esq.)

