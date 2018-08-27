27 August 2018

Clara Lionel Foundation

Malawi: Clara Lionel Foundation and Fenty Beauty Annouce New Partnership

Photo: Fenty Beauty/Instagram
Rihanna.
Fenty Beauty and CLF have partnered on a new limited-edition makeup highlighter and Diamond Ball sweepstakes to raise critical funding for CLF.

On August 1, FENTY Beauty, Robyn “Rihanna” Fenty’s namesake cosmetic brand, announced a new partnership with the Clara Lionel Foundation to help fund mission critical work in education and emergency responsiveness. With the release of its limited-edition “Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter,” Fenty Beauty has committed to donate 100 percent of every purchase of the makeup highlighter to help improve livelihoods everywhere.

“FENTY Beauty’s groundbreaking inclusivity and ability to resonate with people around the world makes them an ideal partner for CLF and we couldn’t be more thrilled,” Justine Lucas, CLF’s Executive Director, said.

The highlighter shade, “Diamond Ball-Out” was named by Rihanna after our annual gala, The Diamond Ball, which celebrates the impact of the work of our foundation and raises much-needed funds to support this work year round.

“This very special silver Killawatt takes highlight to a whole other level. It will have you glowing like never before because whenever you wear it, you’re supporting children and other people in need all around the world,” said Rihanna.

In addition to donating 100 percent of every purchase of the highlighter to CLF, Fenty Beauty is offering one lucky winner and their guest a trip to our Diamond Ball in New York City on September 13th, 2018. Between August 1 and 24, anyone over the age of 21 can enter either by donating or purchasing a Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter here. Even better, every dollar of sales as well as every donated dollar counts as a single entry. Buy One Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter CLF Edition for $34 and receive 34 entries. Donate $10 and receive ten entries!

