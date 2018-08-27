24 August 2018

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Ghana: Mahama to Run for Ghana President in 2020

By Kate Da Costa in Accra

Former Ghanaian President, John Mahama has declared his intention to run for presidency in the 2020 general election, putting an end to months of speculations.

Mr. Mahama of the National Democratic Congress lost his seat to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of the New Patriotic Party in 2016.

The former President said he intended to regain the country's top job in order to rescue the country from dwindling economic fortunes and position it on the trajectory of prosperity and development.

"Our collective victory in 2020 will end the increasing hardships, expand the base of our economy, create more sustainable jobs, ensure shared prosperity for all and pursue good governance, including peace, unity and security," Mahama declared in a recorded video message.

The former president made his intention to contest official, following the presentation of his letter of intent at the party's headquarters in Accra, on Thursday. His letter was presented by his aides, who were accompanied by some of his supporters.

The NDC is expected to choose its presidential candidate on December 7, this year. Not less than five persons have declared interest to lead the main opposition party to the 2020 ballot.

Some of the former President's political rivals are former Minister for Trade and Industry, Dr. Ekwow Spio Garbrah, Dr. Alban Bagbin, a Member of Parliament and a former Vice-chancellor of the University of Professional Studies, Professor Joshua Alabi.

