27 August 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Date Set for DA's Review of Zuma's Legal Fees Agreement

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Democratic Alliance has confirmed that its application to review and set aside the agreement between the Presidency and former president Jacob Zuma to cover his legal costs will be heard on November 6 and 7.

The DA said in a statement on Monday that the matter will be heard before a full bench of the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria.

President Cyril Ramaphosa revealed earlier this year that the State had already spent at least R15.3m on Zuma's legal costs in the so-called "spy tapes" case.

More to follow.

Source: News24

South Africa

'Constroversial' China Trip in the Spotlight at #StateCapture Commission

Vytjie Mentor has appeared before the commission of inquiry into state capture as it enters its fourth day and provided… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.