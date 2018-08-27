South Africa: Date Set for DA's Review of Zuma's Legal Fees Agreement

The Democratic Alliance has confirmed that its application to review and set aside the agreement between the Presidency and former president Jacob Zuma to cover his legal costs will be heard on November 6 and 7.

The DA said in a statement on Monday that the matter will be heard before a full bench of the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria.

President Cyril Ramaphosa revealed earlier this year that the State had already spent at least R15.3m on Zuma's legal costs in the so-called "spy tapes" case.

More to follow.

Source: News24