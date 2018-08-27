Kenya: Three Die, Several Injured After Matatu Rolls in Kisumu

Three people have died and scores injured morning after the matatu they were travelling in rolled at Mamboleo junction near the Coptic Church along Kisumu-Kakamega road.

Two men and a woman died instantly in the incident which happened at 7.30am Monday.

According to Kisumu Central OCPD Meshack Kiptum, the driver of the matatu, which was heading to Kondele from Kiboswa, lost control before it rolled several times.

Mr Kiptum said the injured passengers were rushed to Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital for treatment.

He cautioned drivers to be careful while approaching the Mamboleo junction which is a black spot.

The bodies of the victims were taken to Jaramogi Odinga Oginga Teaching and Referral mortuary.