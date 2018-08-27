27 August 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Three Die, Several Injured After Matatu Rolls in Kisumu

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Elizabeth Ojina

Three people have died and scores injured morning after the matatu they were travelling in rolled at Mamboleo junction near the Coptic Church along Kisumu-Kakamega road.

Two men and a woman died instantly in the incident which happened at 7.30am Monday.

According to Kisumu Central OCPD Meshack Kiptum, the driver of the matatu, which was heading to Kondele from Kiboswa, lost control before it rolled several times.

Mr Kiptum said the injured passengers were rushed to Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital for treatment.

He cautioned drivers to be careful while approaching the Mamboleo junction which is a black spot.

The bodies of the victims were taken to Jaramogi Odinga Oginga Teaching and Referral mortuary.

Kenya

What Kenyatta and Trump Will Discuss at the White House

President Uhuru Kenyatta, who landed in Washington DC on Saturday night, will meet President Donald Trump on Monday to… Read more »

Read the original article on Nation.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.