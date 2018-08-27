Kenya: Courageous Matatu Passengers Help Police Kill Suspected Gangster

A gang of four got the shock of their lives on Sunday after their attempt to rob passengers in a matatu turned tragic, leading to the death of one of them

The three gangster entered a matatu that plies the city centre - Lucky Summer route and begun stealing from the passengers.

The passengers raised loud alarm which got the attention of police officers on patrol.

A police report on the incident says police shot one suspect while three others escaped on foot.

Elsewhere, a police officer is fighting for his life in hospital after he was stabbed and seriously wounded in a robbery incident in Mathare.

The officer in civilian clothes was walking to his house in Mathare, Depot area, on Sunday night when he was confronted by four men who were reportedly in a robbery spree.

According to a police report, the officer resisted and was stabbed in the chest and stomach. The gang robbed him of unknown amount of money and other valuables and escaped on foot.

No arrest has been made.