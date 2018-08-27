27 August 2018

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Schools Re-Open Amid Uncertainty Over Teachers Strike

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Simon Ndonga

Nairobi — Schools are set to re-open on Monday across the country amid as uncertainty over the teachers strike.

Students are preparing for the busiest term, which is set to run until October 26 with preparations for national examinations in high gear.

The Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) examinations will take place between October 29 and November 1 while the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examinations have been scheduled for November.

And even as students go back to school, the Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT) issued a strike notice after their demands were not met following talks with the Teachers Service Commission.

Last week, the teachers' union held a consultative meeting with the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) where they mutually agreed to form a Monitoring and Evaluation Committee, which will work on contentious issues.

During the meeting, KNUT Secretary General Wilson Sossion stated that the strike can only be called off after the commission successfully addresses the issues of concern to the union, which include the withdrawal of all circulars, which were crafted without the involvement of the union and withdrawal of Teacher Delocalization policy.

He further called on the TSC not to engage non-parties to the CBA in labour matters, for instance KESSHA and KEPSHA as industrial issues are not within their purview.

Kenya

What Kenyatta and Trump Will Discuss at the White House

President Uhuru Kenyatta, who landed in Washington DC on Saturday night, will meet President Donald Trump on Monday to… Read more »

Read the original article on Capital FM.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.