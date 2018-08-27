Liberia: Rice Quarantined At UCI

... As MOCI Conducts Further Test

The Ministry of Commerce and Industryhas quarantined huge consignment of rice at the United Commodity Incorporated (UCI) on the Bushrod Island, near Monrovia, Prof. Wilson K. Tarpeh has disclosed.

Addressing a news conference last Friday evening following a meeting with Rice Importers Association of Liberia, Minister Tarpeh said the decision to quarantine the consignment followed the discovery of what appears to be the brand of rice that is considered or referred to on the social media as plastic rice.

The Commerce Minister said following the discovery of the brand of rice by the ministry, a test was immediately conducted to establish whether that brand is plastic rice as being reported.

However, he said test done so far has been inconclusive; as a result, a further test is being done to establish the fact.

Prof. Tarpeh explained that as it stands, the government cannot outrightly say the brand of rice discovered at UCI warehouse is plastic rice or not; adding "we want to be sure that whatever information we give is correct; that is why further and advanced test is being done to know the fact."

He said the consignment will remain quarantined until the government can establish the veracity of the rice.

The Commerce Minister said the Management of UCI has been very cooperative and backed the ministry to do further testing of the rice to establish the fact.

Minister Tarpeh said the Government of Liberia headed by President Dr. George Manneh Weah does not take lightly the health and safety of its people; as such, it has embarked on vigorous inspection geared toward ensuring that no unwholesome goods enter the commerce of Liberia.

He disclosed that the Ministry of Commerce has national laboratory that is equipped to detect any unwholesome goods brought into the country.

Prof. Tarpeh lauded the public for being supportive of the ministry's work and appealed for more support to rid the country of unwholesome goods.

He said the government will be alert and vigorous to ensure that only goods of high standard are brought to Liberia.

Minister Tarpeh admonished the public to go about their normal business as the Ministry is doing all it can to protect them.