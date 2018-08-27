27 August 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Cape Town Bundles Up As Rains Continue

Cape Town's disaster management services remain on standby to assist in case there are more emergencies caused by additional rain expected on Monday, spokesperson Charlotte Powell said.

"It's still going to rain today, but not heavy downpours," said Powell, after the peninsula was gripped by a chilly cold front over the weekend.

She said that so far there had been no evacuations because of the weather, and no rockfalls or mudslides, so emergency shelters have not had to be activated.

However, some flood kits, which include sheeting to cover leaky roofs, were handed out.

In Langa, two dwellings built on drains were flooded but the families opted to bed down with relatives.

There was also flooding in parts of Khayelitsha that left about 328 people affected.

A number of fallen trees were being cleared from roads while snow fell in the Witzenberg area.

Powell said environmental health officials were also expected to go around affected areas and invite people who might be suffering ailments related to the weather to go to a day hospital.

There are hopes that the rain will improve the province's average dam levels which were at 60.1% full on August 20.

Source: News24

South Africa

