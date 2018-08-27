South Africa: Police Looking for Fugitives

press release

Nelspruit — Police in Mpumalanga are looking for two fugitives who escaped from lawful custody by jumping off a moving police vehicle on Friday 24 August 2018 on the N4 road at Karino, near Nelspruit.

According to information at police disposal, 10 awaiting trial prisoners were being transported from the Kabokweni Magistrate's Court to the Nelspruit Correctional Services where they are being held. Just a short distance from the Kruger Mpumalanga International Airport road on the N4 national road, four tried to escape from the moving police vehicle but only two, Ernest Mabila and Mthobisi Nyundu managed to run into the nearby bushes.

The other two could not, as one, Muzi Sifundza hit the tarmac with his head and died at the scene, whilst the other, Wandile Peace Shakoane sustained multiple fractures in his one leg and was taken to hospital under police guard.

How they managed to escape from the moving police vehicle remains a subject of investigation.

The 31-year-old Muzi Sifundza (deceased) was facing charges of armed robbery, attempted murder and kidnapping. 24 year old Wandile Peace Shakoane (in hospital) is facing a robbery charge.

The fugitives, 24-year-old Ernest Malibe is facing a housebreaking charge and Mthobisi Nyundu (in his early twenties) is facing an assault charge.

Police have opened charges of escape from lawful custody as well as an inquest.

Anyone with information is requested to contact Lieutenant Colonel Erhard Stroh at 082 464 5721 or call the SAPS Crime Stop number at 08600 10111.