Liberia: UCI Rejects 'Criminal Minded' Video

The Management of the United Commodities Incorporated (UCI) said in a press statement Wednesday a criminal minded individual has mounted a fabricated video with the intent of tarnishing the company reputation.

In a statement, the entity said the video is seen with an empty bag of rice bearing the name UCI, while the criminal minded individual displays two bowls of rice saying bad one is from UCI and the other one has no provenance.

The entity said it has never brought such rice on the Liberian market and will never do such.

"The producer of said video who has decided to hide himself behind camera, is nothing else but an agent of destruction and fabricated lies," UCI said.

The company said its various kinds of rice are widely known in the country to be the bests, and that "we will do nothing to destroy such a good reputation."

"If the individual who produced such cheap propaganda was sure of what he is saying, he would have come out diligently to prove what he is claiming" UCI said.

