South Africa: 8 Arrested for Cape Town Taxi Shooting After Victim Dies in Hospital

Western Cape police have arrested eight suspects for the fatal shooting of a 40-year-old man in an apparent taxi shooting in Bonteheuwel, Cape Town.

Bishop Lavis police were notified of the shooting on the corner of Jakkalsvlei Avenue and Jakes Gerwel Drive on Saturday afternoon, police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said.

News24 reported on Sunday that a man was wounded in a shooting and taken to hospital.

"After this incident the suspects jumped into their vehicle and drove back toward the N2 freeway," Van Wyk said in a statement on Sunday.

"Shortly thereafter members attached to the Western Cape Flying Squad pulled over a white minibus and found eight suspects in the vehicle with a 9mm pistol inside."

Van Wyk said that local taxi operators indicated that the shooting had taken place during a meeting between two taxi associations and prospective members.

"While they were standing outside their vehicles, a marked taxi association vehicle stopped and shots were fired. The victim was part of the group," he said.

The initial charge of attempted murder was amended to murder after the victim died as a result of his injuries while in hospital.

The arrested suspects were currently being questioned as part of the investigation and are expected to appear in the Bishop Lavis Magistrate's Court.

