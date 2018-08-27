South Africa: Gauteng Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreation Hosts Script-Writing and Directing Workshop

press release

Script-Writing and Directing Workshop aims to empower young Women and the LGBTIQ in Gauteng

For the 5th year running some of Gauteng's young females with a passion for theatre, will get a chance to learn from the best during the

weeklong Basetsana and LGBTIQ Theatre Script-Writing and Directing Workshop.

The initiative happens every year in August as part of the Gauteng provincial Women's Month programme.

Since 2017 the programme has included the LGBTI & Q on the list. Organized by the Gauteng department of Sport, Art, Culture and Recreation through its iShashalazi Theatre programme, the initiative seeks to

change the landscape of theater by empowering women to participate equally as men. It is aimed at addressing shortages of women writers and directors in theatre production whilst also ensuring transformation within the arts.

Starting this Sunday, 26 August until next week Saturday, atleast 200 young women including those from the LGBTI community will

spend time learning and improving their knowledge and skills in putting together a production and telling stories through theater.

"We need women to be at the forefront of writing, directing and developing new content. They can't only be featured as actors, makeup-artists,

wardrobe managers or some assistant. Voices of women should begin to tell our stories and the stories of women struggles, triumphs and, successes", said MEC for Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreation, Faith Mazibuko.

"If we are to stop the carnage unleashed on women and young girls at the hands of other men, we dare not delay their (women) empowerment any further.

This is one of the ways we can empower them not to remain silent but tell stories and expose the truth".

Acclaimed and seasoned writers and directors, including Xoli Norman, Kholu Kholopane and Dieketseng Mnisi- Nkosi will serve as

facilitators who will create a pool of skilled and knowledgeable female writers and directors in the province.

The weeklong workshop will be held at Meulstroom Lodge in Bronkhorstspruit.

Issued by: Gauteng Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreation