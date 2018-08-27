26 August 2018

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: EC Welcome Public Service Management Week Delegates

Eastern Cape has welcomed with warm hands the first batch of guest from SAPS National Office and other provinces to arrive at the Province of Legends, Eastern Cape to attend the Public Service Women Management Week. This week long gathering of police women will be held in Mthatha from 27-30 August 2018.

More guests and delegates are expected to arrive tomorrow via different airports and major roads to Mthatha, Tata Mandela's home town. A solid team of women and men had been assembled and tasked with welcoming and transporting our visitors with warm and hospitable hands immediately they arrive, throughout their stay until they leave.

So far the teams worked seamlessly and effortless under the guidance and leadership of Deputy Provincial Commissioner - Maj Gen Dyantyi.

The National Commissioner approved the Public Service Management Week to be hosted in Mthatha based on the high rate of cases reported on violence against women and children in this area. SAPS leadership also saw it fit launch Women Empowerment Agenda 2019-2024 during the same week.

The culmination of this gathering on 30 August 2018 will be the launch of the Women Empowerment Agenda.

Read the original article on SAPS.

