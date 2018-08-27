South Africa: Msobomvu Police Arrest Suspect for House Robbery

Vytjie Mentor has appeared before the commission of inquiry into state capture as it enters its fourth day and provided… Read more »

It is alleged that the suspect forced the door open and found the victim with her baby. The suspect was armed with a knife. He robbed the victim of her cellphone. The suspect was arrested on Sunday 26 August 2018. He will appear before the Butterworth Magistrate Court on Monday 27 August 2018 on a charge of house robbery.

Msobomvu Police detectives arrested a 42-year-old man for alleged house robbery. It is alleged that the suspect robbed an 18-year-old woman who was sleeping with her baby on Saturday 25 August 2018 at about 22:00 at Msobomvu Township, Butterworth.

