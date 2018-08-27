25 August 2018

Government of South Africa (Pretoria)

South Africa: Minister Lindiwe Sisulu Commends Mangosuthu University of Technology for New On-Campus Student Residence

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

Minister Sisulu commends Mangosuthu University of Technology for the newly-built on-campus student residence

Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Lindiwe Sisulu, who is also the Chancellor of the Mangosuthu University of Technology (MUT) has commended the institution for honouring the late Zolile Khumalo by completing phase 1 of the on-campus student residence.

The 21 year old Zolile Khumalo's life was cut short early this year at one of the off-campus student residences.

"We regret that the Khumalos' daughter lost her beautiful life in our hands. We are here to make sure that our children live in security and comfort and never again shall we lose a hair of any woman in this institution. MUT should be commended for completing phase 1 of the new student residence. This will go long way in ensuring that students live in a safe and secure environment," said Sisulu.

"We are going to use the rest of this month speaking against violence against women. It is the most unacceptable way in which society should live," added Sisulu.

Minister was speaking on the margins of the inauguration of the new MUT Vice Chancellor and Principal, Dr Enoch Malaza.

The MUT community also used the official opening of the student residence to launch the fountain in honour of the late Zolile as the country commemorates Women's Month.

The inauguration of Dr Malaza and official opening of the student residence was attended by the Minister of Higher Education and Training, Dr Naledi Pandor, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, who is one of the founding fathers of the Institution, Vice Chancellors from other institutions and Zolile Khumalo's family.

Issued by: Department of International Relations and Cooperation

South Africa

'Controversial' China Trip in the Spotlight at #StateCapture Commission

Vytjie Mentor has appeared before the commission of inquiry into state capture as it enters its fourth day and provided… Read more »

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.