South Africa: Minister Lindiwe Sisulu Commends Mangosuthu University of Technology for New On-Campus Student Residence

Minister Sisulu commends Mangosuthu University of Technology for the newly-built on-campus student residence

Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Lindiwe Sisulu, who is also the Chancellor of the Mangosuthu University of Technology (MUT) has commended the institution for honouring the late Zolile Khumalo by completing phase 1 of the on-campus student residence.

The 21 year old Zolile Khumalo's life was cut short early this year at one of the off-campus student residences.

"We regret that the Khumalos' daughter lost her beautiful life in our hands. We are here to make sure that our children live in security and comfort and never again shall we lose a hair of any woman in this institution. MUT should be commended for completing phase 1 of the new student residence. This will go long way in ensuring that students live in a safe and secure environment," said Sisulu.

"We are going to use the rest of this month speaking against violence against women. It is the most unacceptable way in which society should live," added Sisulu.

Minister was speaking on the margins of the inauguration of the new MUT Vice Chancellor and Principal, Dr Enoch Malaza.

The MUT community also used the official opening of the student residence to launch the fountain in honour of the late Zolile as the country commemorates Women's Month.

The inauguration of Dr Malaza and official opening of the student residence was attended by the Minister of Higher Education and Training, Dr Naledi Pandor, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, who is one of the founding fathers of the Institution, Vice Chancellors from other institutions and Zolile Khumalo's family.

