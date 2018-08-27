27 August 2018

South Africa: Supersport to Broadcast Harris' Grand Slam Debut

South African duo Kevin Anderson and Lloyd Harris will both be in action in the US Open men's singles first round on Monday.

The fifth-seeded Anderson will take on Ryan Harrison of America, while Harris tackles Gilles Simon of France.

Anderson, who reached the final at Flushing Meadows last year, boasts a 2-1 head-to-head win-record against world No 53 Harrison.

All three of their encounters were played on hard courts, with Harrison winning the most recent encounter 6-3, 1-6, 7-6 (7/2) in Tokyo last year.

Anderson won 6-3, 7-6 (7/3) in Atlanta in 2013 and 7-6 (10/8), 6-4 in Stockholm in 2016.

Meanwhile, Harris is in unchartered territory, playing in his first ever Grand Slam main draw. The 21-year-old advanced to the first round after three dominant wins in qualifying.

The 33-year-old Frenchman has a current singles ranking of 40. Simon achieved a career high of No 6 in the world in 2009 and has won 13 singles titles on the ATP World Tour.

Meanwhile, SuperSport also confirmed that Harris' match against Simon would be broadcast live from 17:00 on Monday.

Anderson is scheduled to play later in the evening (not before 21:30 SA time).

