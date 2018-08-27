Uganda: Tithes Are Burdening Christians, Says Bishop Katumba

West Buganda Diocese Bishop, Henry Katumba- Tamale is concerned that the Church is burdening Christians to mobilise money to finance social and economic programmes.

He says it's high time the Anglican Church set up income-generating activities to become financially sustainable.

Speaking at his second consecration anniversary thanks giving service at St Paul's Cathedral Kako- ,the seat of the diocese- on Sunday , Bishop Katumba-Tamale said the Church has for many years been counting on offertories, tithes and pledges from Christians as the main source of funding projects, something which he says, is unsustainable and fatiguing most Christians.

"We need to think about other sources [of funding] to rid Christians of fatigue. And this is the reason why we want to fundraise for the Masaka Church Plaza, a project which upon completion, will see us have a sustainable source of income other than burdening the Christians," Bishop Katumba-Tamale said

The Church intends to raise money for the construction of a Shs5 billion four-storey Church Plaza building on Plot 17, on Edward Avenue in Masaka town. The diocese intends to have it ready by 2020 when it will be celebrating 60 years of its existence.

He said although Christians are willing to support the Church, they are burdened, especially in a rural diocese like West Buganda, whose natives heavily depend on agriculture, a business which is struggling due to pests and low crop prices.

"I am happy to note that despite the situation, they [farmers] have been contributing the little they have and have given us bags of cement wherever I pay pastoral visits, but they are indeed fatigued," he said.

The bishop also responded to voices from a section of Christians who castigated religious leaders for accepting President Yoweri Museveni's donations like vehicles, a move they assert, is intended to stop them from speaking against the injustices in the country.

"These are very expensive cars which are indeed needed for us to traverse the big diocese. If there is any Christian who can offer the cars to us, then there is no need to have one from the president" Bishop Katumba-Tamale said, adding that President Museveni does not intend to silence them.

In a message that was delivered by Ariculture Minister Vincent Ssempijja, President Museveni applauded the diocese to for its initiative to set up an income-generating project.

"I congratulate you for the achievements reached upon in the last two years and commend you for this effort to have the Church get income generating projects. This is one of the routes we can use to achieve middle income status and get our people out of poverty, by having all the stake holders doing their part," Mr Museveni said

In the last two years, Bishop Katumba-Tamale said, he has managed to uplift the standard of retired priests by ensuring that they receive their pension. He said he has managed to raise close to Shs150 million for the construction of the plaza.