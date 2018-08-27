Kenya: What Time Is Uhuru's Meeting With Trump? We Have Full Itinerary

President Uhuru Kenyatta's moment with his American counterpart Donald Trump will start at 8:45pm East African time, according to an itinerary released by White House.

President Kenyatta and First Lady Margaret Kenyatta are set to arrive at South Portico in the White House at 8:45pm. They will be received by President Trump and US First Lady Melania Trump.

The two couples will then proceed to the Oval Office for a bilateral meeting. This will last for 20 minutes starting at 8:55pm and ending at 9:15pm. Here, the two leaders will field questions from members of the press.

Both President Trump and President Kenyatta will then hold an expanded bilateral meeting involving ministers and aides inside the Cabinet Room starting at 9:15pm.

The Trumps will then see off the Kenyattas at 10pm form the West Wing Lobby.