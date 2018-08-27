27 August 2018

The Exchange (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania Pass $1.7 Million Budget to Beef Up Tourism

By John Green

Government agency Tanzania National Parks Authority (TANAPA) has given the green light for proposed $1.7 million funds allocation to spice up the country's fastest growing sector. The industry has raked in millions of returns for the Government and had a positive economic impact on the country's GDP. Tourist arrivals in 2016 had soared by 12.9% to reach 1.2 million. The marketing strategy has panned out well for the sector.

TANAPA is looking to add more impetus to make the industry competitive regionally and continentally. Some of the funds will be used to support infrastructure development for ease transportation of the tourists in some areas where they are barely accessible. Upgrade of security to ensure that the lives of human beings and wild animals are secure and that both do not trespass against each other's territories.

At least five game reserves have been promoted to national parks and the parastatal could use some of the finances to beef them up. They include Biharamulo, Burigi, Kimisi, Ibanda and Rumanyika. It is vital to ensure their standards are at par to harvest as many tourists as possible and better the performance of the industry. This should guarantee better returns for the Government and good news to the country's GDP. They should also create employment opportunities for the communities around such as tour guides and game wardens.

As the Government makes such amendments, investors have been called upon to seize the business opportunities. The promotion campaign to gain the attention of tourists and investors in France, Italy and Germany should attract investors to the industry. Other development projects could use the investors' support and ease the financial burden on key stakeholders.

It is estimated that by 2028, Travel and Tourism could account for 795,000 jobs. The country has hosted a number of big names who have graced their presence to experience the wild of the country.

