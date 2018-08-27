South Africa: Deputy Minister Buti Manamela Hands Over Assistive Devices to Disabled Univen Students, 27 Aug

press release

Deputy Minister of Higher Education and Training, Buti Manamela to handover assistive devices to 74 disabled Univen students

On Monday, 27 August 2017, the Deputy Minister of Higher Education and Training, Buti Manamela will hand over assistive devices to 74 disabled University of Venda (Univen) students. The handing over ceremony will take place at Univen Sports Hall from 09h00 in the morning.

Mr Steven Zwane, CEO of NSFAS and the Mayor of the Thulamela Municipality, Cllr Avhashoni Tshifhango will be amongst the list of speakers.

NSFAS bursary for students with disabilities covers for the following: Registration and tuition fees charged to student fee account, Cost of books, Student's accommodation, Meals, Assistive devices (capped cost for degree) and/or human support to the student (annual cap). Univen Disabled Students' Unit has 192 students with various disabilities who registered for academic support. This handover of assistive devices to 74 disabled Univen students is ground breaking for the Unit because the Unit has managed to get approval from NSFAS for the purchase of 74 Assistive Devices that will be handed-over to the students with disabilities.

Limpopo is characterized by high incidences of disabilities which are attributed to poverty, malnutrition, insufficient medical care, and lack of access to health facilities. This partly explains why Univen has the highest number of students with disabilities in the country.

Univen has since 2001 begun to move towards the institutionalization of services for students with disabilities by appointing two staff members on a part-time basis. For most students with disabilities to access Higher Education, they rely on National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS). For a student with a disability to be considered for this bursary, their disability must be disclosed on their application to NSFAS (whether online or the paper-based application). Univen is catering for students with the following disabilities: Blind, Partially-sighted, Deaf, Hearing impaired, Hard of hearing, Deaf-Blind, Neurodevelopmental disabilities, Psychosocial disabilities, Physical disability and Chronic illness.

Issued by: Department of Higher Education and Training