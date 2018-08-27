27 August 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: 'Embarrassing' and 'Not Good Enough' - Erasmus Doesn't Mince His Words After Losing to Argentina

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis By Antoinette Muller

Rassie Erasmus didn't shy away from a frank assessment of himself as a coach and the way the Springboks performed in their defeat to Argentina over the weekend.

Embarrassing. Not looking for positives. Not what's expected. Those are some of the ways Springboks' Director of Rugby described the side's performance in Argentina over the weekend.

South Africa succumbed to a 32-19 defeat in Mendoza, with the Pumas ending their 11-match winning streak. Despite the Boks showing some improvements since Erasmus' tenure started, Saturday was a big lead balloon ride back to reality.

A disjointed performance, where no specific incident seems to stand out as the catalyst for the failure, it would be easy to point to the travel schedule as potential sticking point. But Erasmus wouldn't have it.

In fact, he had worked travel arrangements into the preparations. The team flew to Argentina early in the week and arrived in Mendoza a day before the Pumas.

"We travelled a day later and in the second half we outplayed them because we were the fresher team. We were playing better rugby...

South Africa

'Controversial' China Trip in the Spotlight at #StateCapture Commission

Vytjie Mentor has appeared before the commission of inquiry into state capture as it enters its fourth day and provided… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.