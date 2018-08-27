South Africa: 'Embarrassing' and 'Not Good Enough' - Erasmus Doesn't Mince His Words After Losing to Argentina

analysis

Rassie Erasmus didn't shy away from a frank assessment of himself as a coach and the way the Springboks performed in their defeat to Argentina over the weekend.

Embarrassing. Not looking for positives. Not what's expected. Those are some of the ways Springboks' Director of Rugby described the side's performance in Argentina over the weekend.

South Africa succumbed to a 32-19 defeat in Mendoza, with the Pumas ending their 11-match winning streak. Despite the Boks showing some improvements since Erasmus' tenure started, Saturday was a big lead balloon ride back to reality.

A disjointed performance, where no specific incident seems to stand out as the catalyst for the failure, it would be easy to point to the travel schedule as potential sticking point. But Erasmus wouldn't have it.

In fact, he had worked travel arrangements into the preparations. The team flew to Argentina early in the week and arrived in Mendoza a day before the Pumas.

"We travelled a day later and in the second half we outplayed them because we were the fresher team. We were playing better rugby...