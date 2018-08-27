South Africa: MEC Mathabo Leeto Congratulates Free State Personalities Nominated At the 2018 Mzansi Viewers' Choice Awards

press release

It is with utmost pride and joy that the Free State MEC for Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreation Me Mathabo Leeto extends her congratulations to four Free State personalities who have been nominated at the 2018 Mzansi Viewers' Choice Awards. These prestigious awards are aimed at celebrating and honoring local talent across the spectrum in acting, music, sport, radio and others. The four Free State personalities who have been nominated are: Prince Kaybee, Tumi Morake, Smash Afrika and Ntate Thuso Motaung.

Prince Kaybee won the Song of the Year award at the inaugural Mzansi Viewers' Choice Awards held in 2017. He has been nominated again this year in two categories, Song of the Year (for his song "Club Controller") and Favorite DJ. To vote for Prince Kaybee SMS 1A and 9C to 39201 respectively. Tumi Morake has earned her place as a leading female comedian in the country and she has also been nominated in the Favorite Comedian category. To vote for Tumi Morake SMS 3C to 39201. Among the rising stars that are recognized in the South African entertainment industry is Smash Afrika whose presenting skills and prowess have seen him being nominated in the Favorite Rising Star category. To vote for Smash Afrika SMS 4A to 39201. Ntate Thuso Motaung from Lesedi FM has also been nominated in the Favorite Radio Personality category. To vote for Ntate Thuso Motaung SMS 5B to 39201.

"The Free State Department of Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreation continues to support local artists, arts practitioners and sportspersons in general through various platforms such as the Mangaung African Cultural Festival (MACUFE) as well as other sport and arts developmental programmes. The nomination of Free State-born personalities at the 2018 Mzansi Viewers' Choice Awards serves as a beacon of hope for many others who are still at a developmental stage. We wish all these nominees the best of luck and we are confident that they will bring accolades home" stated MEC Mathabo Leeto.

Issued by: Free State Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreation