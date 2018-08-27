16 August 2018

The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Boosting Export Trade to Reduce Debt Burden

By Tsegaye Tilahun

Ministry of Finance and Economic Cooperation said that the nation has been working to reduce the national debt burden through boosting export performance.

Haji Ebsa, Communication Director at the Ministry of Finance and Economic Cooperation told The Ethiopian Herald that Ethiopia's foreign debt has reached 26.3 billion USD.

The major casue of the debt budern according to him is Balance of Trade deficit. While the country imported 55.5 billion USD worth of goods and services in 2017/18 fiscal year, the total value of its export at the same period was just 2.8 billion USD.

To improve this situation, the government has been extensively working for the under-construction industrial parks commence production with full capacity and add value to the country's exports, he pointed out.

Currency devaluation policy is also expected to improve export performance and increase foreign currency exchange deposit, he added.

Debt Sustainability Analysis (DSA) shows that Ethiopia's external debt was law risk from 2012 to 2015; moderate in 2016, but became high risk in 2017 as underperformance of export.

Ethiopia

Read the original article on Ethiopian Herald.

